Home » Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 30, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 30, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Friday June 30, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Friday, June 30, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

You may also be interested in

See also  The Club Campestre de Cali Foundation was awarded by the Council

You may also like

“Prigozhin is ineliminable – a headshot is no...

Weather forecast for Sunday

Tennis Bundesliga – Radstadt celebrates narrow derby victory

The content of the Friday sermon on the...

Church: Steen becomes the first female bishop in...

‘Mateito’ from ‘Gangs, War and Peace’, closer to...

Yang Seok-hwan, a home run with consecutive bats,...

What will Economics Minister Habeck do? Chemical industry...

goodbye to 20 years of history

Inheriting a good family tradition and striving to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy