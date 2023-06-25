Whether it’s a cycling adventure or the commute to the office, Thule Shield Panniers are designed to make every journey easier. You don’t need any adapters to mount them, and storing everything you need for your day is fast and convenient. Bags are waterproof, thanks to the special rolltop design which keeps your gear protected in heavy rain and splashing water.

The Thule Shield Panniers 25 liter bike bags for your next bike trip

Perfect for traveling adventures, the two bags are equipped with internal pockets and reflective panels for safe travel. Designed for city dwellers, the single bag features padded protection to keep a laptop, tablet or important documents safe.

The destination doesn’t matter: the Thule Shield Panniers will be the highlight of the trip.

Characteristics

• Includes two 25-litre panniers

• IPX4 waterproof rating keeps contents safe from pouring rain or splashes

• Attaches to and removes from luggage rack (8-16mm) securely and easily without using adapters

• Internal pockets keep documents and small items organized and protected

• The removable padded shoulder strap allows you to carry the bags even on foot

• Light attachment loops on both sides of the bag ensure maximum safety

• Increased visibility thanks to reflective panels

Technical specifications

• Dimensions: 37 x 20 x 40cm

• Volume: 25 L

• Weight: 1.95 kg

• Waterproof: IPX4

Thule Shield Panniers 25L – €154,00

