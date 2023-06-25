Ukraine, breaking news. Wagner away from Rostov and Voronezh to applause. More Russian raids, but Kiev announces counter-offensive

11:35

Kadyrov: Our forces were ready to fight Wagner

Chechen commander Ramzan Kadyrov confirmed that special forces units under his orders were sent yesterday towards Rostov and were ready to intervene against Wagner’s forces, but then, “thank you and Almighty God, the situation ended without a confrontation” .

Yesterday Kadyrov said he was ready to help President Vladimir Putin “crush” the rebellion of the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the Chechen radio and television Grozny had said that 3,000 soldiers of the Chechen special forces had been sent towards the “areas of tension” .

“Our men have shown high combat capability and are ready to defend the motherland at any cost if they receive the order,” Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel, quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency. Kadyrov specified that the operation was headed by the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apty Alaudinov, and the commander of the Sever-Akhmat regiment, Aindi Zingiev, to whom he expressed his gratitude.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (EPA/TATIANA BARYBINA/SPUTNIK)

