Home » Ukraine, breaking news. Wagner away from Rostov and Voronezh to applause. More Russian raids, but Kiev announces counter-offensive
World

Ukraine, breaking news. Wagner away from Rostov and Voronezh to applause. More Russian raids, but Kiev announces counter-offensive

by admin
Ukraine, breaking news. Wagner away from Rostov and Voronezh to applause. More Russian raids, but Kiev announces counter-offensive

11:35

Kadyrov: Our forces were ready to fight Wagner

Chechen commander Ramzan Kadyrov confirmed that special forces units under his orders were sent yesterday towards Rostov and were ready to intervene against Wagner’s forces, but then, “thank you and Almighty God, the situation ended without a confrontation” .

Yesterday Kadyrov said he was ready to help President Vladimir Putin “crush” the rebellion of the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and the Chechen radio and television Grozny had said that 3,000 soldiers of the Chechen special forces had been sent towards the “areas of tension” .

“Our men have shown high combat capability and are ready to defend the motherland at any cost if they receive the order,” Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel, quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency. Kadyrov specified that the operation was headed by the commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apty Alaudinov, and the commander of the Sever-Akhmat regiment, Aindi Zingiev, to whom he expressed his gratitude.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov (EPA/TATIANA BARYBINA/SPUTNIK)

See also  Once upon a time there was a robbery... ~ Let's Talk About It

You may also like

Róisín Murphy presents “Fader” and the clip that...

The virtuous management of organic waste in South...

Tax return 2023 deadline is approaching: payments and...

The putsch of August and the others, here...

“Ya no late”, the ode to pop by...

Amra Dzeko took a picture in a swimsuit...

“Dispilio” tile inscribed with the oldest script in...

“Palermo ‘expert’ to grab the A”

alumni message

Jovana Jeremić in black after the tragic news...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy