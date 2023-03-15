Home News Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday March 16, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday March 16, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday March 16, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Thursday, March 16, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  ְ Ա ׳ֱ; ҵ--

You may also like

700 people were bounced from gas stations for...

Plastic surgeons and anesthesiologists will share experiences and...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Zimtu Capital Corp Portfolio Company, Eagle Bay Resources...

Alberto Fernández suffers a herniated lumbar disc and...

Armed individuals looted trucks carrying supplies for the...

The oldest club in Wels is looking for...

Saudi Arabia’s $37 billion contract with Boeing for...

Bean soup – Alla Pugacheva’s recipe

The electoral authority ratifies the fine to Nicolás...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy