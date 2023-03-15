Home News Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday March 15, 2023
News

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday March 15, 2023

by admin
Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday March 15, 2023

This is the rotation of the Pico y Placa for Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The measure applies in Medellín, Caldas, Sabaneta, La Estrella, Envigado, Itagüí, Bello, Copacabana, Girardota and Barbosa, both for private vehicles (cars, trucks , campers, motorcycles and four-wheelers), as well as two and four-stroke motorcycles, motorcycles, three-wheelers and mopeds.

This is the restriction:

To see vehicles exempted from pick and plate, click here.

Failure to comply with the peak and license plate measure generates the immobilization of the vehicle and an economic sanction of 15 legal daily minimum wages in force, equivalent to $500,000. For the reasons for exemption that require prior registration, applications must be submitted through www.medellin.gov.co.

Other peak and plate days:

Medellin Center store

You may also be interested in

See also  Sci, Vlhova-Magoni divorce on Instagram: the queen of the World Cup "fires" the Italian

You may also like

CABEI financed business economic recovery during the pandemic

FGA supported loans to 1.8 million Colombians for...

Students can apply for the energy price flat...

Landslide leaves one person dead in Gualaceo

Omar Geles will also have his wax sculpture

High speed and free! The 2023 Ching Ming...

Bio Austria: Mühlviertler farmer should become chairwoman

“After the World Cup, the house was empty”

Former Secretary of Education of Meta to answer...

Mexico: Human Rights Commission has INGRID law declared...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy