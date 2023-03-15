Home Sports EuroCup: Badalona defeats Cluj-Napoca
EuroCup: Badalona defeats Cluj-Napoca

At the Palau Olimpic de Badalona, ​​for round 16 of EuroCup group A, the Youth (11-6) easily gets rid of Cluj (5-11). Five men in double figures for the home team starting with the 18 points of the usual Joel Parra and the 15 each of Ante Tomic and Pau Ribas, the Catalans collect 26 team assists 6 of these are from Tomic himself who also adds to his super performance 7 rebounds. For the Romanians, the best is former Varese Jalen Jones, author of a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. 104-81 the final.

