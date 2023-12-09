Picturesque Jiangshan丨Haikou Qilou Old Street: The old street is “not old” and interesting and trendy

Qilou Old Street in Haikou, a City Cultural Business Card, Coexists with the “Old” and the “New”

China News Service, Haikou, December 9 (Reporter Zhang Qianyi) – Qilou Old Street in Haikou has been recognized as the city’s century-long history condensed into a cultural business card. This street perfectly blends urban context and market fireworks, intertwining innovative business formats with century-old heritage to create a cultural tourism picture in which the “old” and the “new” coexist.

On December 8, the interview team of the “River and Mountains Like a Picturesque” online theme promotion event (Hainan) visited Haikou Qilou Old Street. The picturesque Nanyang-style buildings in Haikou Qilou Old Street have attracted the attention of tourists, reflecting the unique charm and historical significance of this area.

Qilou Old Street is one of the first batch of “China’s famous historical and cultural streets” and its history can be traced back to the Southern Song Dynasty. The street features arcade buildings that blend Chinese, Western and Nanyang cultural styles, which were built by Hainanese who traveled to Southeast Asia and returned to their hometown in the 1920s and 1930s.

After years of systematic restoration by the Haikou Municipal Government, the old street has regained its vitality, attracting various business types including department stores, fabrics, restaurants, hotels, and handicrafts.

Tourists and visitors to the area are captivated by the charming cultural atmosphere and commercial activities in the old street. From shops offering original handicrafts to internet celebrity tea drinks, and trendy cultural creations, the old street has become a bustling hub of activity for both locals and tourists.

The collision of the old and the new has brought about a fresh vitality in the Haikou arcade, attracting visitors from all over the world. With its key protection and development from governments at all levels and relevant departments, the old street has retained its original charm while embracing new trends and activities.

The old street has also become a platform for storytelling and exhibitions, with events like the “Time Craftsman” theme exhibition curated by Gao Tianyin, a “post-90s” young man born in Qiong and a “returnee from overseas”, telling the story of the inheritance of Hainan’s South African heritage skills.

In conclusion, Qilou Old Street in Haikou is a unique and vibrant destination, combining history with modernity, and weaving a cultural tapestry that attracts visitors from all walks of life. With its rich heritage and evolving business formats, the old street continues to be a must-visit destination for tourists seeking a taste of traditional and contemporary Chinese culture.

