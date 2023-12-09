Home » Production of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Set to Resume After Prolonged Delay
“Stranger Things” Season 5 Production Resumes After Lengthy Delay

Fans of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” can finally rejoice as production for the much-anticipated fifth and final season is set to restart. The show, which was put on hold due to strikes, is expected to begin filming in January 2024.

According to Variety, sources close to the production have confirmed that the long-awaited season will finally come to fruition after a prolonged delay. It is reported that before the strike halted production, creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer were already scouting locations for the upcoming season, indicating that the script was well underway at the time.

The Duffer brothers have revealed that the upcoming season will bring a definitive end to each storyline, with Matt Duffer describing the ending as so emotional that it made Netflix executives burst into tears. Despite the setback, fans can now look forward to the culmination of the popular series.

With a seven-month delay in production, fans can take solace in the fact that the final season of “Stranger Things” is on the horizon. Stay tuned for more updates on the highly-anticipated return of the beloved series.

