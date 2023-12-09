Wang Shuang signed a contract until 2026 to join the Premier League Tottenham Women’s Football Team-Sports-China Engineering Network

Wang Shuang Joins Tottenham Women’s Premier League Team

By Zhou Wanqi, Guangzhou Daily omni-media reporter

Yesterday, the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Women’s Football Team announced that Wang Shuang will join the team on January 1, 2024 after her contract with the Louisville Athletic Women’s Football Team expires, but she still needs to obtain a work visa and international permission before she can play. It is reported that the two parties have signed a contract until 2026, and Wang Shuang will wear the No. 77 jersey.

Wang Shuang will become the third Chinese player to join the Premier League this season after Li Mengwen and Zhang Linyan, and will become teammates with Zhang Linyan at Tottenham. Wang Shuang will also become the third Chinese player to play for Tottenham Women’s Football Team after Tang Jiali and Zhang Linyan. On January 21 next year, Tottenham Hotspur Women’s Football Team will play West Ham United away from home, and Wang Shuang is expected to make her debut in the English Women’s Super League.

Currently, Tottenham Women’s Football Team ranks 6th in the standings with 3 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses in the English Women’s Super League this season. Wang Shuang has previously stated that it is his goal and dream to play in the Premier League. Tottenham also extended an invitation to Wang Shuang a few years ago, and now the two parties are finally able to reach an agreement on this. After joining Tottenham Women’s Football Team, Wang Shuang said: “I think my dream has come true: I can challenge the best teams and players in the world on such a stage.”