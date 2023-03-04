On March 2, 2023, Off-White™ launched the 2023 autumn and winter series during the Paris Fashion Week, using contemporary culture as a reference and conducting in-depth exploration and research with the help of a strong thirst for knowledge.

“There is only one Virgil. He innovated and thought ahead and left us with a brand that could reinvent itself and stand the test of time before he left. I feel a sense of respect for him and all that has been for Off- A sense of responsibility to those who work for Off-White™, and a sense of mission to those who love, wear and believe in Off-White™. The Autumn/Winter 2023 collection marks the beginning of a new path inspired by world-building, envisioning what does not yet exist .In the progress of human beings, the “daydream” of moon surfing and the thinking of gazing at the stars are currently hotly discussed topics. In the creation of this series, I confirmed my point of view and found my own universe. Inspired by modern life, it is punk, sexy and romantic,” said Ibrhim Kamara, Off-White™ Artistic and Visual Director.

–

Previous Spring/Summer 2023 collections revolved around reflection on achievement and celebration of everything. We advocate living in the moment, but the path ahead is undefined. And this 2023 autumn and winter series means a change. Thankfully, Off-White™’s roots are there, with a clear mind and direction fueled by optimism and creating a space for that. In this space, we reclaimed and further solidified the traditional core and design philosophy created by Virgil.

The fascination with transport delivery has grown as it has become an important location in the metropolitan environment, and its function has become more apparent. Initially, this contemporary culture as inspiration is far from the source of inspiration for Off-White™ in the past, but it has the same effect. Off-White™ innovations have long been inspired by industrial style, and this now-repeated theme will be revealed through a new lens. For example, the iconic arrow, which has become a classic symbol for the past decade, will be given a new life in a softer gesture.

The 2023 autumn and winter series is inspired by the places near the hometown and then projected into the fashion field. Ibrahim Kamara draws inspiration when he returns to the pier where his life began after a trip: innovations in color schemes burst forth on rusty corrugated roofs; West African motifs are reinterpreted to create new aboriginals Civilized vision. Off-White™️ The blue element is brought to life with humanity and vulnerability. The construction of imaginary space is an important part of the design language this time, and draws energy in a firm childlike fantasy, where conventional logic is replaced by limitless imagination. This collection is no longer limited to clothing, it looks to the future, inspired by science fiction without following conventional formulas.

–

The series is driven by humility and sincerity, and conveys a full-dimensional thinking mode-expanding a concept to multiple aspects. The philosophy of design is not elitist, it does not exclude new things, and it is not influenced by pessimism. Instead, we take noble and professional content and reimagine it so that the final result is elegant, precise and in keeping with the times.