Planned awards ceremony in Paris: MTV Europe Music Awards canceled due to Middle East conflict

Planned awards ceremony in Paris: MTV Europe Music Awards canceled due to Middle East conflict

The MTV Europe Music Awards in Paris have been canceled. Photo: IMAGO/Panama Pictures/IMAGO/Christoph Hardt

Due to the Middle East conflict, the planned MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) have been canceled. The awards ceremony was scheduled to take place on November 5th in Paris.

The music broadcaster MTV has canceled the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) planned for November 5th in Paris, citing the Middle East conflict. In view of the unstable world situation and in order not to endanger the thousands of employees, crew members, artists and fans who traveled from all corners of the world for the show, the decision was made to cancel, MTV announced on Thursday. “Given the devastating events in Israel and Gaza, we do not feel that this is a moment for global celebration. “It is a moment of sadness given the thousands of deaths,” MTV said in a statement.

The organizer of the international music event assured that the voting will continue and the winners will receive their awards. The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) have been presented annually since 1994.

Bomb threats against schools, airports and tourist attractions have been increasing in France in recent days. Since the fatal attack by an Islamist on a teacher, the highest terror alert level has been in effect in the country.

