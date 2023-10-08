Plastic also found in clouds and perhaps modifies their formation – Scientific news.it

Plastic, produced by our pollution, also ends up in clouds and perhaps even influences their formation. This is the surprising conclusion reached by a new study from Waseda University in Japan in a new statement published on the faculty website.[1]

Microplastic floating in the air

It is not the first time that researchers have found evidence of the existence of microplastics in the air but it is probably the first study to focus specifically on clouds.

The researchers focused on the so-called airborne microplastics (AMP), the plastic microparticles (small pieces of micrometer-sized plastic) that literally float in the air. Specifically, they studied the paths that these particles take in the biosphere, obtaining results which were published in a new study appearing in the journal Environmental Chemistry Letterscould lead to a new alarm regarding ongoing climate change.

Analyzes

The researchers analyzed water taken from the clouds present at the top of Mount Fuji, at altitudes between 1300 and 3776 meters. Using particular imaging techniques and infrared spectroscopy, researchers were able to discover the presence of microplastic and also examined its properties. They identified nine types of polymers. The lion’s share was polypropylene while the diameters of the microparticles varied between 7.1 and 94.6 µm.

Do microplastics affect cloud formation?

They also found hydrophilic polymers (polymers attracted to water), which the researchers say suggests they may play a role in cloud formation, which in turn could influence climate.

Furthermore, “AMPs degrade much faster in the upper atmosphere than on the ground due to strong ultraviolet radiation, and this degradation releases greenhouse gases and contributes to global warming,” explains Hiroshi Okochi, a professor at Waseda University who led the study team.

What is microplastic and why is it alarming

These tiny fragments of plastic, measuring less than five millimeters, have infiltrated every corner of our environment, posing a grave threat to the Earth and pollution. The spread of microplastics has become alarming in recent years. Scientists have found that they are found in virtually every environment, in oceans, rivers, soil, air and, of course, in the food we eat.

FAQ

What is the presence of microplastics in clouds?

High-altitude clouds contain microplastics, with average concentrations of 6.7 to 13.9 pieces per liter.

What types of microplastics were found?

Nine types have been identified, including polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, polymethyl methacrylate and others.

How could microplastics affect clouds?

Hydrophilic microplastics could act as condensation nuclei for clouds and water in clouds.

How many tons of plastic enter the oceans annually?

Over 10 million tons of plastic enter the oceans every year.

What are the main sources of microplastics in the atmosphere?

Sources include road dust, landfills, tire and tire wear, as well as ocean action.

How are microplastics transported in the atmosphere?

Microplastics in the atmosphere are transported into the free troposphere and contribute to global contamination.

What types of polymers have been found in clouds?

Polymers with carbonyl groups such as polyethylene terephthalate, polyamide and polycarbonate have been detected.

What is the main origin of microplastics found in clouds?

Microplastics in clouds appear to originate primarily from the ocean, according to trajectory analysis.

Notes and insights

Airborne hydrophilic microplastics in cloud water at high altitudes and their role in cloud formation | Environmental Chemistry Letters (DOI: 10.1007/s10311-023-01626-x)

