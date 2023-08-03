Home » Plate replacement works continue on Avenida del Libertador in Santa Marta
News

Plate replacement works continue on Avenida del Libertador in Santa Marta

by admin

The Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company (Edus) has started a plate replacement program in the Libertador Avenue in Santa Marta.

At five new points on this important road, 60 m2 of plates in poor condition will be intervenedwhich will be removed and replaced by rigid pavement.

The program led by the District Mayor’s Office seeks improve the city’s road network and solve the problems of deterioration in the streets and avenues. With this action, the Samaria community that uses this road daily will directly benefit.

Also read: “Entrepreneurship Without Barriers: Cooking Dreams” project inaugurated in the Rodrigo de Bastidas prison.

The manager of the EDUS, Francisco Garcia Renteria, expressed his satisfaction with the progress of this program and pointed out that it seeks to continue improving mobility in Santa Marta. So far, pavement replacements have already been carried out in other areas of the city, such as Santa Rita Avenue or 22nd street, the Riascos urbanizationthe neighborhoods Bavaria, Obrero, Pescaíto, María Eugenia, Gaira, Avenida del Río, Carrera Cuarta, entrance to the Zuana hotel and entrance road to the Simón Bolívar airport.


In addition, in El Rodadero the total replacement of concrete slabs has also been carried out in 54 pointsamong which the career 4 between streets 7 and 10 and race 3 between streets 5 and 10.

Also read: Air-e will carry out technical work at the Libertador substation this Saturday.

The rigid concrete plate replacement program is part of the Santa Marta Heart of Change Development Plan and is framed in the transformation of roads to improve mobility in the city.

See also  Huang Kunming went to Guangzhou to inspect the construction of isolation places and shelter hospitals, investigate and supervise the epidemic prevention and control work, strengthen the overall planning and reserve of resources for epidemic prevention and control Guangdong Provincial People's Government Portal

With these actions, EDUS and the Mayor’s Office demonstrate their commitment to improving road infrastructure and the quality of life of the citizens of Santa Marta. The license plate replacement works on Avenida del Libertador will contribute to a better traffic flow and greater safety for passers-by on this important road artery of the city.

You may also like

Exploring the Popularity and Benefits of Community Canteens:...

Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the...

Sunak gives unusual advice to Brits facing high...

Police patrol car murderers arrested in Neiva

#FormezComunica n.201- 19 July 2023

Brazilian Marcelo seriously injures a rival, is sent...

Colombia pedals for gold in the Glasgow Cycling...

Cybersecurity, wave of hacker attacks: Italy raises its...

Yaku says that he will hand over the...

The Declining Dream: Miami’s Struggle to Maintain Its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy