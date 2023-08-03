Plate replacement works continue on Avenida del Libertador in Santa Marta

The Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company (Edus) has started a plate replacement program in the Libertador Avenue in Santa Marta.

At five new points on this important road, 60 m2 of plates in poor condition will be intervenedwhich will be removed and replaced by rigid pavement.

The program led by the District Mayor’s Office seeks improve the city’s road network and solve the problems of deterioration in the streets and avenues. With this action, the Samaria community that uses this road daily will directly benefit.

The manager of the EDUS, Francisco Garcia Renteria, expressed his satisfaction with the progress of this program and pointed out that it seeks to continue improving mobility in Santa Marta. So far, pavement replacements have already been carried out in other areas of the city, such as Santa Rita Avenue or 22nd street, the Riascos urbanizationthe neighborhoods Bavaria, Obrero, Pescaíto, María Eugenia, Gaira, Avenida del Río, Carrera Cuarta, entrance to the Zuana hotel and entrance road to the Simón Bolívar airport.





In addition, in El Rodadero the total replacement of concrete slabs has also been carried out in 54 pointsamong which the career 4 between streets 7 and 10 and race 3 between streets 5 and 10.

The rigid concrete plate replacement program is part of the Santa Marta Heart of Change Development Plan and is framed in the transformation of roads to improve mobility in the city.

With these actions, EDUS and the Mayor’s Office demonstrate their commitment to improving road infrastructure and the quality of life of the citizens of Santa Marta. The license plate replacement works on Avenida del Libertador will contribute to a better traffic flow and greater safety for passers-by on this important road artery of the city.

