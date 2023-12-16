Please wear warm clothes. The Central Meteorological Observatory issues the first low temperature warning this winter_News Channel_CCTV Network (cctv.com)

Central Meteorological Observatory issues low temperature yellow warning for most parts of China

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a low-temperature yellow warning for most parts of China on December 16. This is the first low temperature warning issued by the Central Meteorological Observatory this winter. The warning comes as the country is being affected by a cold wave and subsequent cold air, which is expected to bring low temperatures in the coming week.

From 14:00 on the 16th to 14:00 on the 19th, the daily minimum temperature in some areas of northern Xinjiang, central and eastern Northwest China, Inner Mongolia, North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, Guizhou and other places will be lower than the same period in history. The daily minimum temperature in some parts of the eastern northwest, Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, North China, central and eastern Huanghuai, and central and eastern Jianghuai is more than 7℃ lower than the same period in history. The minimum temperature line of 0℃ will be located from southern Guizhou to Jiangnan northern area.

With the dropping temperatures, meteorological experts are reminding the public to pay attention to the latest warnings and forecasts, add clothing to keep warm, and be prepared for low-temperature weather in production and life. It is also advised to minimize outdoor activities during this time. Departments such as transportation, agriculture and rural areas, and energy are recommended to make preparations for road icing and agricultural frost damage.

Citizens are urged to check for the latest updates and warnings from the Central Meteorological Observatory and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this period of low temperatures.