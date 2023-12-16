Revitalizing Temple Street: A New Look and New Life for Hong Kong’s Iconic Night Market

Hong Kong’s Temple Street gets a new look to recreate the fireworks of the night market

China News Service, Hong Kong, December 15th: By Wei Huadu

A large crowd gathered under the Temple Street archway facing Jordan Road for the official opening of “Temple Street Nights.” The revitalization of Temple Street brought new life to the iconic Hong Kong night market.

Temple Street, known as the “civilian nightclub,” has been a popular spot in Hong Kong since 1887. However, in recent years, the area has experienced a decline. In an effort to revive the local night market, the Hong Kong SAR government launched the “Night Fun” campaign, with the six-month-long Temple Street Night Market becoming the highlight.

The reopening of Temple Street brought a vibrant atmosphere as rows of colorful lanterns, food stalls, renewed shop signboards, and art decorations added to the lively ambiance. The street, which had become dormant in recent years, was once again bustling with activity.

The night market featured an array of international culinary delights, with foreign chefs interacting with customers and offering a diverse range of dishes. Additionally, art installations and live music further enhanced the atmosphere, attracting visitors to the area.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board, which organized the event, stated that the joint venture with merchants injected new energy into Temple Street, reviving the lively night market atmosphere and allowing citizens and tourists to experience the nostalgic taste of Hong Kong.

Chen Jinrong, chairman of the Yau Ma Tei Temple Street Vendors Association, expressed his gratitude for the government’s support, stating that there is “new hope” for Temple Street. “Temple Street has been one of the famous night markets for many years. I hope to recreate the heyday of Temple Street,” said Jinrong.

The successful reopening of Temple Street demonstrates a promising future for the iconic night market, providing a renewed sense of excitement and energy for both locals and tourists.