PNC captures a subject for sexually abusing a minor in Chalchuapa

Impacts: 0

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reports that after the report of a case of rape in Chalchuapa, they activated the investigation protocols and as a result, the Police captured the offender.

According to the official, it is José Leonardo Cruz, stepfather of the minor; In addition, he indicated that this subject had the position of pastor in a church in the area.

Minister Villatoro reiterated that in a system based on true justice, the aggressors are punished and the victims are protected.

“We are going to make sure that this sexual offender pays according to the law. We have a firm commitment to protect and ensure the safety and integrity of our children,” said the head of Security.