Home » PNC captures a subject for sexually abusing a minor in Chalchuapa
News

PNC captures a subject for sexually abusing a minor in Chalchuapa

by admin

Impacts: 0

The Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reports that after the report of a case of rape in Chalchuapa, they activated the investigation protocols and as a result, the Police captured the offender.

According to the official, it is José Leonardo Cruz, stepfather of the minor; In addition, he indicated that this subject had the position of pastor in a church in the area.

Minister Villatoro reiterated that in a system based on true justice, the aggressors are punished and the victims are protected.

“We are going to make sure that this sexual offender pays according to the law. We have a firm commitment to protect and ensure the safety and integrity of our children,” said the head of Security.

See also  A package from Holland with a liter of rape drug: a Friulian arrested

You may also like

Again protests against planned judicial reform

Raúl Becerra among the historical scorers of Deportivo...

Downpour in Santa Marta damages beach plan to...

Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU)...

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

Police recovered motorcycle that was stolen from a...

“There’s a bang here”: After the asylum deal,...

Is the kingdom of the sabatinas back?

“There are things that cannot be said if...

Flame inferno – fire in Villach: hall destroyed,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy