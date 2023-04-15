Pnrr Decree 2023, the text approved by the Senate — idealista/news

With 83 votes in favour, 57 votes against and 6 abstentions, the decree PNRR 2023 was approved dal Senate and now move on to Camera for its final approval by April 25th. The text of the decree (which will be published in Official Gazette after the conversion, compared to the first draft it contains important innovations concerning the gjustice, the works of the Jubilee, reduction of payment times and the spid

Measures to reduce the payment times of the public administrations, a contribution of 40 million euros to Spid managers, stabilization of personnel working on European projects, the possibility of entrusting senior management positions in public administration bodies to retirees, a plan for the placement of defibrillators in view of the Jubilee of 2025, extension to 31 December 2023 for the implementation of the Cartabia law on the judicial system. These are the main news introduced by the Senate al decree law on the implementation of the Pnrr, which was given the go-ahead by the Hall of Palazzo Madama.

The changes approved by the Senate are part of the basic text of the decree which simplifies the procedures for grounding projects and modifies the governance of the Pnrr, providing for the establishment at the Presidency of the Council, in the Department headed by Minister Raffaele Fitto, of the structure of mission of the Plan, which has the task of coordinating the project implementation activities and becomes the national contact point for the implementation of the Plan and relations with the Brussels institutions. With the same decree, the Agency for territorial cohesion is suppressed and its responsibilities also pass to the Department headed by Fitto, where a special nucleus is set up. The objective is to systematize and streamline the use of Pnrr resources with those of cohesion policies.

Pnrr simplification decree 2023

Below are the changes approved in the Senate.

Spid – A contribution of 40 million euros is recognized to digital identity managers in the face of technological adjustments to improve the quality of services. To achieve the targets envisaged by mission 1 of the Pnrr (digitization, innovation, competitiveness), during the renewal of accreditations by AgID, Spid managers, in addition to the services already provided, guarantee the verification of data by accessing the ‘National registry of the resident population and provide for technological adjustments to ensure the raising of service levels, their safety and interoperability. A contribution is paid for these additional commitments.

Reduction of payment times – The central administrations of the State adopt measures, including organizational measures, aimed at making spending processes more efficient, reporting them to the General Accounting Office of the State. In addition, financial incentives are introduced for public executives responsible for paying commercial invoices who meet time reduction objectives.

Top positions in public bodies to retirees – The possibility of entrusting senior management positions in public bodies to retired personnel is extended. The text of the decree approved by the Council of Ministers already provides for the possibility of entrusting senior management positions in central administration bodies to pensioners, subject to the opinion of the parliamentary commissions. The Senate, by approving an amendment, has extended this possibility to the positions for which disclosure to the parliamentary commissions is required (therefore not the opinion). Among these bodies is the National Cybersecurity Agency.

Personnel stabilization – The decree anticipates from 1 January 2027 to 1 March 2023 the date from which the administrations responsible for projects envisaged in the Pnrr can stabilize in their roles the non-managerial personnel already hired on a fixed-term basis by the same administrations for the realization of these projects. It is envisaged that stabilization will take place in relation to personnel who have provided continuous service for at least fifteen months in the position held (and no longer at the expiry of the fixed-term contract, as it was before).

Works Jubilee – The works related to the Jubilee, qualified as essential and cannot be postponed, must be carried out with the methods and techniques of ‘universal planning’, therefore with the removal of physical and architectural barriers. These interventions include the underpass of piazza Pia, piazza Risorgimento, the redevelopment of the space in front of the Basilica of San Giovanni, the redevelopment of piazza dei Cinquecento and adjacent areas, the renewal of the infrastructure of the metro A in Rome. A plan is also envisaged for the positioning of totems with defibrillators, teleconnected to the number 118, in consideration of the flows of pilgrims and any need for assistance due to heart problems that could occur.

Mimit controls – Expected to strengthen the controls of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy on tax credits relating to the ‘Transition 4.0’ investment of the Pnrr, through an agreement with the Revenue Agency. The measure is aimed at facilitating the exchange of data and information relevant to control activities.

Legge Cartabia – The deadlines for the adoption of the decrees implementing the delegation on the judicial system have been extended to 31 December 2023, from 30 June 2023.

long band – A 24-month extension of the terms relating to permits, concessions, certificates, attestations or authorizations relating to broadband and ultra-broadband works is ordered.

Portovesme: The support envisaged for energy-intensive companies is extended to Portovesme as the “sole national producer of zinc and lead