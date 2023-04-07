Home News The Haapsalu and Lihula book presentation brought many interested people
Photos by Kaire Reiljan

Publications introduce the old town of Haapsalu and Lihula, summarize the development history of these towns and highlight their values.

That Haapsalu and Lihula are good for people was also shown by the fact that on Thursday evening, considerably more people than expected came to the Haapsalu art school gallery for the book presentation, and the stacks of books on the table quickly dwindled.

According to Kalli Pets, Läänemaa advisor of the Heritage Protection Board, publications introducing nine small towns were prepared as part of the cooperation project between the Estonian Heritage Protection Board and the Norwegian Cultural Heritage Board. “All of them also have heritage sites,” explained Pets. All nine publications can be downloaded from the website of the Heritage Protection Board.

