Australian actor Hugh Jackman announced Thursday that it was negative in the two biopsies to which he underwent due to the risk of suffering from basal cellsa form of skin cancer that has haunted him for years.

“Thank you all for the love (…) Please, remember to put on sunscreen cream -regardless of the season-“indicated in a message on Instagram the actor, 54, who is preparing to play Wolverine again, a character from the film saga “X-Men”, in the film Deadpool 3.

Hugh Jackman’s fight against cancer

Jackman reported Tuesday in a video, where he appeared with a small bandage on the nosewho had undergone two biopsies after her doctor detected small dots that “may or may not” be basal cell carcinomas.

This carcinoma, which usually appears as a slightly clear growth on the head or neck and is believed to be caused by prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays, it is a cancer that is less likely to spread, unlike melanoma.

Skin cancer, a constant fight in Australia

Since 2013, Jackman has undergone six surgeries to remove carcinomas of basal cells.

It is worth mentioning that Australia is the country in the world where its population registers a greater number of skin cancers, and, according to the NGO Skin Check Champions, two out of three people in the country have this type of pathology.

The day Hugh Jackman visited Neiva, Colombia

Australian actor Hugh Jackman, noted for his performance as “Wolverine” in the “X-Men” saga was in Colombia in 2017; she arrived in the capital of Huila to promote videos with coffee growers in the municipality of Garzón.

Jackman arrived in the country in a private jet that landed at night at the Benito Salas airport in the city of Neiva. Upon his arrival, he moved in a van to the municipality of Garzón. His mission in coffee lands will be to encourage coffee consumption in developing countries like Colombia.

Hugh spent a weekend visiting the different coffee farms in the country. His agenda includes that the actor will visit the Cooperativa Central de Caficultures del Huila, which brings together more than four thousand peasants, where he will have the opportunity to listen to the stories of coffee growers from Huila municipalities such as Gigante, Agrado, El Pital, Guadalupe and suaza.

The Australian currently leads the Laughin Man foundation, which aims to raise awareness in the United States on the consumption of coffee, a product from developing countries, and thus help the producers of the grain.

Upon arrival in the country, the actor dared to speak Spanish: “Hello. I am very, very, very happy to be here. In 2009 the actor traveled to Ethiopia while recording a documentary for the World Vision humanitarian group, there he met a young coffee grower who changed his life.

In 2011, he launched Laughing Man Coffee in order for Americans to consume coffee from other places and thus help the development of those countries. The Colombian coffee purchased by Laughing Man Coffee comes from the Cooperativa Central de Caficultores del Huila, Coocentral, which brings together more than 4,000 coffee growers.