Jiaxing Municipal People’s Congress Holds Expanded Meeting to Implement Provincial Party Committee’s Spirit

Jiaxing Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Party Group (Expanded) Meeting Held

Jiaxing, China – On July 11, the party group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress held its twenty-eighth (expanded) meeting to discuss and implement the spirit of the third plenary session of the fifteenth Provincial Party Committee and the enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee. The meeting, presided over by Gao Linghui, secretary of the party group and director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, was attended by deputy directors Wang Maqing, Zhang Yonghong, Qi Hailong, Cao Jianqiang, Shen Jianming, and secretary-general Tang Yunliang.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the Third Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Party Committee was a crucial event marking the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88 Strategy” and the beginning of a new era of Chinese-style modernization. The meeting stressed the need for the city’s people’s congress system to deeply study and understand the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee Plenary Session and further enhance the political status of the people’s congress organs and people’s congress cadres.

The meeting focused on the “four grasps” that the city’s people’s congress system should prioritize. These include grasping the great reform road led by Zhejiang under the “88 Strategy”, grasping the light of truth, ideological charm, and practical power highlighted by the “88 Strategy”, grasping the in-depth implementation of the mission tasks, strategic paths, and target requirements of the “88 Strategy”, and grasping the work requirements for continuing to promote the “88 Strategy” from a new starting point.

It was highlighted during the meeting that it is General Secretary Xi Jinping’s sincere expectation for Zhejiang to be practical, at the forefront, and resilient in the face of challenges.

The city’s people’s congress system was urged to promote innovative practices, showcase the responsibility of the people’s congress organs, and enhance the political will of gratitude and progress. It was emphasized to expand the methods and paths of promoting good laws and good governance, creating characteristic achievements in the practice of people’s democracy. The meeting emphasized the importance of being at the forefront of societal progress, improving the mechanism to enhance the ability of people’s congress cadres to study, practice, investigate, and innovate, and implementing the “88 Strategy” in their duties and actions.

Photography: Jiang Lei

Editor: Yu Xiafei Jin Yan

Editor: Shi Zhangyi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

