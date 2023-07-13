Home » Hydrogen: 11,200 kilometers – Germany’s bet on the “H2 Autobahn”
Hydrogen: 11,200 kilometers – Germany’s bet on the “H2 Autobahn”

The twelve major German pipeline operators have presented a joint plan for the rapid development of a nationwide pipeline network for hydrogen. The so-called “core network” is to have a length of 11,200 kilometers and supply most of the industrial and metropolitan regions with the climate-neutral fuel. It is scheduled to go into operation in 2032.

The Federal Ministry of Economics describes the planned pipeline network with the term “hydrogen highways”. In the future, more and more local distribution networks will branch off from it in Stage 2, which is still to be planned. Heating system owners should also benefit from this.

