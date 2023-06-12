Home » Police arrest alleged micro-trafficker in the Nueve de Octubre market
Police arrest alleged micro-trafficker in the Nueve de Octubre market

Police arrest alleged micro-trafficker in the Nueve de Octubre market

Subject arrested for drug trafficking in Cuenca.


With 21 drug cases in their possession and cash, the National Police arrested on the afternoon of this Sunday, June 11, 2023, a subject who was allegedly engaged in micro-trafficking of drugs in the Nueve de Octubre market sector.

The arrest occurred in the afternoon after the subject tried to circumvent a police control. When the uniformed officers searched him, they found in his possession 17 transparent bags containing beige powder-like substances and 4 transparent bags with greenish vegetable substances.

The detainee responds to the names of 35-year-old Washington Rafael LG, who has eight records for robbery, an additional one for theft, one for intimidation and another for drug trafficking, according to the records of the Judicial Police. The Prosecutor’s Office will be in charge of formulating charges against the subject so that he can be tried again.

