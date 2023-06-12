Home » Rubio: ‘The end of my NBA career is near’
Sports

Rubio: ‘The end of my NBA career is near’

by admin
A guest in the parterre for Game 3 of the Semifinal between his ex Joventut Badalona and Real Madrid, Ricky Rubio spoke about the NBA and his future as a player: “When I left Europe for the NBA, the idea was to return, at a certain point. I don’t know where I’ll be mentally and physically, and if I’ll continue playing, but yes: my NBA career is nearing its end.”

Rubio, who has a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the next two seasons, is currently working to find the best condition for the 2023 World Cup

