Novak Djokovic with Jelena and children at Roland Garros | Sports

After winning Roland Garros and the trophy awarding ceremony, singing the hymn “God’s Justice” and a special greeting for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Novak Djokovic took the field of the “Filip Šatrije” stadium to the closest. Together with his wife Jelena, whom he kissed immediately after leaving the court, and his daughter Tara and son Stefan, Nole stood in the middle of the court where he defeated all rivals in Paris and posed for a memorable photo – with the 23rd Grand Slam trophy in the career of the greatest tennis player of all time.

By lifting the French Open trophy, Nole also took first place on the all-time list of Grand Slam champions, as he now has one more title than second-placed Rafael Nadal and three more than third-placed Roger Federer. “Come here, hold that trophy,” Novak told those closest to him as they all posed together, at the end of an afternoon that will go down in the history of tennis and sports as a whole.



Wife Jelena followed Djokovic’s path from his tennis beginnings and she was with him when he won the first Grand Slam trophy in Australia and she was with him this afternoon, at “Shatrije”. It is interesting that it is watched the game sitting next to Tom Bradythe greatest player in the history of American football, who a few months ago finished his career. Brady was Nolet’s guest and sat in his box, next to Djokovic’s professional staff led by coach Goran Ivanišević and next to Novak’s mother Dijana, father Srđan, uncle Goran, friend Janko Tipsarević… Nole is mentioned Brady after winning the trophy, as well as his friend Zlatan Ibrahimović, whom he addressed in Serbian. It was a really nice afternoon in Paris for both Djokovic and everyone who loves Nolet and cheers for him.