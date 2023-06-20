Police delivered help to a couple of grandparents in the town of El Caguan

Uniformed Police officers carried out a noble action in the town of El Caguan by approaching a couple of grandparents to help them and try to meet their basic needs.

The uniformed men belonging to the Dialogue and Order Maintenance Group No. 7 of the Neiva Metropolitan Police went to the Villa Nora neighborhood, where the elderly couple Arturo Gil and Maria Elvira Yosa reside. This activity was carried out as a result of a previous meeting between the uniformed officers and the grandparents in September 2022.

“Don Arturo”, as the agents affectionately call him, suffers from a visual limitation and is the only breadwinner in the home. He is in charge of looking for food and firewood to cook, in precarious living conditions.

During the visit, the policemen delivered a market to the couple, which will partly alleviate the difficulties in which they currently live. In addition, they were given a sum of money collected by the members of the specialized intervention unit #2.

Likewise, one of the police agents, with knowledge in nursing, verified the state of health and the state of mind of the grandparents. He took measurements of vital signs, such as temperature, blood pressure, breathing rate and pulse, to make sure they are in general good health.

These actions seek to improve the living conditions of this couple of grandparents, who live alone in the sector. In addition, the community in general is invited to join this charitable work and donate items that may be useful. Those interested can call 3102202520 to obtain more information on how to collaborate with this noble cause.