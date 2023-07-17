Police dismantle criminal gang in Santo Domingo

staff of the National Police reported that after intelligence operatives managed to dismantle a criminal gang in Santo Domingo. The detainees are suspected of stealing on the roads of the province.

Authorities arrested five people. In his possession were allegedly stolen property and firearms. The gendarmes placed them under the orders of the competent authorities who will define their legal future.

In accordance with Joffre GarciaZonal Commander of Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, corresponds to a criminal organization “dedicated to the robbery of road axes, possession and carrying of firearms and reception” of stolen things. The authorities arrived at them after the work of the personnel of the National Unit for the Investigation of Crimes against Property.

For three months the uniformed officers were on the trail of the alleged criminals. According to Garcíaeach one had a function in the chain of criminal acts.

The authorities recovered a truck with merchandise on board and an SUV type vehicle retained for the corresponding investigations. They also found two motorcycles that they retained for investigation work and to determine their origin.

In his possession was a shotgun, six cell phones and $556 in cash. The evidence was entered into a chain of custody for the investigation of the case.

