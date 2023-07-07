Home » “Police escort” for three orphaned baby hedgehogs
News

by admin
Three orphaned baby hedgehogs were brought to the Haringsee Owl and Birds of Prey Sanctuary (EGS) with a police escort. According to Four Paws, they were found in a garden in Hausleiten in the Korneuburg district. The young animals called Ben, Bob and Bibi should now be nursed back to health.

According to a broadcast, the “police escort” came because the woman who rescued the hedgehogs had asked a patrol for information on the way to the EGS. The officials would have accompanied them to Haringsee.

