POLICE EVENTS « cde News

MINOR DIES CRUSHED BY A TRACTOR

SAN IGNACIO MISIONES (special envoy) A 10-year-old boy lost his life after falling off a tractor at the moment he was returning from the farm with his father and another little brother.

The event occurred around 6:00 p.m. this Monday on a neighborhood road that connects the City of San Ignacio with the Renfelth Mennonite Colony.

The father of the deceased said that everything happened in a matter of seconds when the boy in full gear allegedly tried to speak to his father in his ear and when he lowered his head, he lost his balance, ending up under the rear wheel of the heavy machine that ended up stepping on him right on the spot. head.

San Ignacio Firefighters personnel said that they arrived at the scene and helped the victim, however minutes later his death was confirmed in the Pediatric Emergency Department of the San Ignacio District Hospital.

The personnel of the 3rd San Ignacio Commissioner intervened in the incident, who reported what had happened to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, as well as to the Misiones Criminalistics Personnel.

THEY COMPLAINT THAT A MINOR FLED TO FOZ WITH HER CHONGO

HERNADARIAS (special envoy) A mother reported to the 24th police station in Hernandarias that her 14-year-old daughter ran away from home to apparently go and live with her boyfriend.

The woman, IBG appeared before the warden’s office and said that her daughter RJGP (14) left the house on Sunday at 07:00 hours. She presumes that she went to live with her boyfriend Derlis Bogarín, who resides in Foz de Yguazú – Brazil.

He added that he holds Bogarín responsible for any event that may happen to his daughter.

WOMAN TRIED TO BRING DRUGS INTO THE PRISON

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) Penitentiary agents from the Ciudad del Este Regional Penitentiary detected on Monday at 1:20 p.m. the presence of a foreign object inside a boot, during the process of reviewing a parcel delivered by Mrs. Liz Gabriela Fernández to an inmate.

After the discovery, the suspicious merchandise, which contained marijuana and cocaine, was seized. Subsequently, the Director General of Penitentiary Establishments and the Intelligence Unit were informed of the incident.

In response to the situation, the competent authorities were notified, involving the National Police and the Public Ministry. The woman was detained at police headquarters.

DRIVER SUFFERS CARDIAC ARREST AND HIS TRUCK TO THE BANQUINA

SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY (Special envoy) Image of the accident that occurred this morning at approximately 6:45 a.m. on route No. 11 specifically in Yva hai section Bonzi-Lopez Salinas.-

Abraham Cristaldo López, 39 years old, residing in Barrio Fátima 2, is the identity of the driver of the large truck that was transferred to the headquarters of the Santa Rosa General Hospital where his death was confirmed apparently due to cardiac arrest.

