Four municipalities of Cauca have not yet rendered accounts of the Peace Agreement – news

The call for attention is for the leaders of Buenos Aires, Guapi, López de Micay and Toribío.

Public Function reported that four municipalities of Cauca that are part of the Development Programs with Territorial Focus (PDET), have not yet sent the Individual Accountability Report of the Peace Agreementin which they must report the activities carried out by the municipal administrations to guarantee compliance with said Agreement.

​​​​​​​

The entity also called on the communities and citizens of these territorial entities to exercise social control in order to comply with the implementation of the Peace Agreement.

According to the Public Function, the PDET mayors must complete the report and publish it on the official website of the municipal administration and send it to the Public Function for publication in the Accountability System for the Implementation of the Peace Agreement (Sircap).

The PDET municipalities that have not met these requirements are:

– City Hall of Buenos Aires

– Mayor of Guapi

– Mayor of López de Micay

– Mayor of Toribío

​​​​​​​

Citizens who wish to obtain information to exercise social control and oversee the implementation of the Peace Agreement in the PDET municipalities, can consult the Transparency and Access to Information section of the website of each mayor’s office and the microsite of the sir cap.

A fundamental transparency action in the construction of Total Peace consists of the publication of the reports of accountability of the Peace Agreement, in order to corroborate what is being fulfilled.

Development Programs with a Territorial Focus are a management and planning instrument of the Colombian government, whose objective is to promote economic, social and environmental development in those areas of the country most affected by the internal armed conflict.

The Alto Patía and Norte del Cauca subregion belongs to this program, which was born in 2017 and began to be implemented in 2018, with Argelia, Balboa, Buenos Aires, Cajibío, Caldono, Caloto, Corinto, EL Tambo, Jambaló, Mercaderes, Miranda, Morales, Patía, Piendamó, Santander de Quilichao, Suárez and Toribio, PDET municipalities prioritized for being the territories most affected by the armed conflict, with higher rates of poverty, presence of illegal economies, Transition Village Zones in the territories and weakness institutional.

