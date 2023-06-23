POLICE EVENTS « cde News

DRUNK GIRL DROPPED HER BABY ON THE BRAZIER

CAAGUAZÚ (special envoy) He suffered burns on his arm and chest due to the water that was being heated. It happened in Cecilio Báez, Caaguazú.

A 3-month-old baby is admitted to the Hospital del Quemado, after hot water was spilled on various parts of her body.

According to the father’s account, the creature was in the mother’s arms. Both were drinking alcoholic beverages around a brazier, where the lady placed a kettle with water and then loaded it into a thermos and prepared the milk for the baby.

However, at one point, the mother tried to get up from the chair and tripped over some firewood, threw the minor over the brazier and the kettle that had the hot water fell on the creature and caused burns to a large part of the area. body.

“Just before the accident happened, I got up, but my brother is the one who saw everything, I only heard my daughter’s crying, I picked her up from the ground and we took her to the Hospital de Coronel Oviedo,” the father told EXTRA .

It happened on Monday, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., in a house located in the Empalado Company in the city of Cecilio Báez, Caaguazú.

Due to the severity of the burns, the little girl was transferred to the Hospital del Quemado de Asunción, where she is hospitalized.

“Thank God he is improving, according to what the doctors told us, he burned his back, chest and arms,” ​​said the man, who is receiving help from his relatives and neighbors to cover food and medication expenses.

A POLICEMAN INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT ARRESTED

SANTA ROSA DEL AGUARAY (special envoy) The identity of the driver of the truck that caused the traffic accident that occurred last night on June 6 and subsequent death of the victim in Santa Rosa del Aguaray was finally confirmed.

As some clues were already being handled in relation to the identity of the alleged driver, it was finally possible to verify through the expert opinions carried out by the Criminalistics personnel, the result of which was delivered to the prosecutor of the José Godoy case, on the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Once identified, the prosecutor immediately ordered the arrest of citizen Richard Colman, police personnel who serve at Police Station No. 22 Jejui Colony. Colman was driving a Toyota Hilux truck of dubious origin when he made an improper overtaking and charged head-on into the victim identified as Juan Carlos Schubert Arévalo who was coming from north to south on a motorcycle.

Schubert Arévalo was referred to the General Hospital with multiple fractures and a severe blow to the head due to gravity that same night he was transferred to the Trauma Hospital in Asunción where he remained intubated and on Saturday June 17 in the early hours of the morning he died.

The police personnel by order of the prosecutor remains detained at the headquarters of the 18th police station in Santa Rosa del Aguaray

LOST CONTROL AND CRASHED INTO A HOUSE

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Editorial Office) The incident occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m., on Calle Tape Tuya in Bº Santo Domingo in Ciudad del Este. The woman lost control of her vehicle and went to ram into a house, bricklayers were working there, one of them was injured and was taken by volunteer firefighters to the trauma hospital in Ciudad del Este

The driver was identified as Viviana Beatriz Paredes González (32) and was transferred to the Highway Patrol office to perform the alcohol test by tax order.

WOMEN ABUSED AN ADOLESCENT

MINGA GUAZÚ (special envoy) A 16-year-old teenager became a victim of so-called “somniilleras” when he was going home from school, at kilometer 11 of Acaray in Ciudad del Este. He was accosted by these women, who invited him into a car and subsequently put him to sleep. After managing to flee, the minor was taken by his relatives to the Minga Guazú District Hospital.

According to his testimony, a group of women invited him to get into a vehicle, where they apparently gave him sleeping pills, which caused him to fall asleep. When he woke up, he found himself in a house, naked, and realized that they were taking pictures of him.

Immediately, the young man gathered his things and fled the place, climbing the wall of the house to find the street. However, the women stole his wallet and threatened to kill him before escaping.

The minor arrived at his home completely disoriented, at approximately 8:27 p.m., for which reason his relatives urgently transferred him to the Minga Guazú District Hospital.

There, the doctor on duty, Miguel Villar, inspected him and found bite lesions on the adolescent’s chest.

