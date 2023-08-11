POLICE EVENTS « cde News

BOLT DRIVER PLAYED DEAD SO THEY WOULDN’T FINISH HIM OFF

NATIONALS (special envoy) The criminals shot him and the bullet is still lodged in his face. There are risks of him losing sight in one of his eyes.

Moments of terror lived a young Bolt driver, at dawn on Saturday, when criminals assaulted him and even shot him in the head to steal his cell phone and shoes.

In an interview with Telefuturo, the victim, identified as Raúl Melgarejo (24), reported that he got on a passenger, but 20 meters away the user grabbed him by the head and threatened him with a knife to his neck, for which he gave him the cell phone.

When he tried to park on the side of the road, two other men arrived at the scene and one got into the vehicle on the passenger side, hit him in the mouth and broke his teeth. The other delinquent removed his shoes.

“In the blink of an eye, someone hits me near the eye with the butt and then I see that they are going to shoot me and I jumped to the right side. The bullet went through the face, near the ear,” said the young man.

The bullet is still in the boy’s face and there is a risk that he will lose sight in one of his eyes.

So far nothing is known about the criminals.

THEY PROVIDE SEARCH AND LOCATION OF A MINOR

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) This is 16-year-old Manuel Caballero Bernal, whose whereabouts are unknown.

The prosecutor of the Penal Unit No. 11 of Ciudad del Este, Julia González Medina, ordered the search and location of the 16-year-old teenager Manuel Caballero Bernal, whose whereabouts are unknown.

The representative of the Public Ministry sent, on August 5, a letter to the director of the departmental National Police (Alto Paraná), in order to proceed with the search for the minor. The open cause is labeled as “Public Prosecutor’s Office on tax investigation s/ supposed fact to be determined (minor who does not return home).”

Any information about the whereabouts of the young man can be reported to the nearest police station or to the 911 System of the National Police.

THEY CHARGE A MAN WHO TRIED TO STRANGLE HIS PARTNER

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) The event occurred on September 21, 2022, inside a house located at km 10 Acaray.

The fiscal agent of the Specialized Unit in the Fight against Family Violence of Ciudad del Este, Susan Vega charged a man for the alleged commission of the punishable act of family violence. Likewise, she requested preventive detention for the aforementioned citizen.

The records indicate that the event occurred on September 21, 2022, inside a house located at Km 10 Acaray, San Ignacio fraction. The accused today would have argued with her concubine, immediately afterward he physically assaulted her with blows to the head, pushing her and even tried to strangle her. The woman managed to flee and went to her neighbor’s house, who suggested that she make the pertinent complaint.

A second episode occurred on August 8 of this year, when the couple again had an argument. The man in question was apprehended by police officers, who verified that he had had an arrest warrant since September of last year.

HIGH SENTENCE FOR THE AUTHORS OF THE ASSAULT AND MURDER OF A MERCHANT

CONCEPCIÓN (special envoy) The perpetrators of the assault and death of a merchant, which occurred in August 2020, received sentences of 22 and 15 years in prison, respectively.

The fiscal agent Carlomagno Alvarenga represented the Public Ministry during an oral trial and managed to prove the guilt of three defendants for intentional homicide.

The defendants, Víctor David Benítez Cano and Hugo Ramón Godoy Alfonso, received a 22-year prison sentence, as authors. While Vicente Prieto was sentenced to 15 years in prison as an accomplice.

“The oral trial concluded this afternoon, after almost a month. 30 witnesses and three experts testified. In addition, more than 60 documentaries and various pieces of evidence were produced,” said prosecutor Alvarenga.

The convicts were the perpetrators of the assault with an armed hand, wound with a firearm and subsequent death that occurred on August 27, 2020 on a public highway in the community of San Antonio, Concepción.

The fatal victim, the merchant Juan Riquelme, was working selling merchandise in a truck he owned.

After the assault, the man was helped to Asunción and in his lucid hours, he said that the person responsible for the robbery was Vicente Prieto, a family friend. He then entered therapy but did not resist, according to his wife Marcia Paniagua Viuda de Riquelme.

The prosecutor in the case, Carlomagno Alvarenga, was satisfied with the sentence, despite requesting 25 and 17 years respectively. “We are going to wait for the complete sentence to see what decision we make,” he said.

For his part, Gustavo Bonzi, lawyer for the convicted Víctor David Benítez, mentioned that the court sentenced his client for a photo published on August 21, 2020, which was valued as the date of the assault.

“My client was in Pedro Juan Caballero and I am going directly to the Supreme Court of Justice,” he said.

The Sentencing Court was made up of judges Richard Alarcón, César Ibarra and Darío Hernán Estigarribia.

