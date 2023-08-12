FC Barcelona Secures $132M Funding For Blockchain And NFT Initiative By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. FC Barcelona secures $132 million in funding for blockchain and NFT initiative

The Spanish football club FC Barcelona got a financing of 120 million euros ($132 million) from Libero Football Finance AG and Nipa Capital BV. for its Web3 initiative, Barca Vision.

According to the August 11 announcement, the‘FC Barcelona has sold a 29.5% stake in Bridgeburg Invest, the holding company of Barça Vision, in exchange for the capital. “Barça Vision is the club’s initiative to integrate all Web3 and blockchain-based digital content, including NFT and metaverse, which are part of the club’s strategy to build digital Espai Barça,” the developers wrote.

Libero is a German-listed company that advises football clubs on financial matters. Nipa Capital is a venture capital firm based in the Netherlands. The transaction is subject to FC Barcelona shareholder approval and is expected to close in Q4 2023.

