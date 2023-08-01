Police pronounce on case of alleged violation at UPC

Prosecutor’s Office requested the arrest of two police officers for alleged rape at UPC.

The Prosecutor’s Office requested the arrest of two police officers on active duty, on Monday, July 31, 2023, after they were charged as suspects in the rape of a citizen who was held in a Community police unit (UPC) of Guayaquil. According to first versions, the alleged victim recognized her alleged aggressors and presented a medical-legal examination to support the complaint.

However, hours later, the National Police issued a statement giving details of the facts.

In the early morning of July 30, 2023, the subject was apprehended in flagrante delicto while driving a taxi. In the trunk he was carrying an apparently kidnapping victim for extortion in Ports, Guayaquil.

According to the police report, the man was taken into custody and ordered by the authorities, “with the evidence and a medical certificate from a Public Health Center, where his normal state of health was endorsed upon admission to the insurance unit of the Prosecutor’s Office. But, the bulletin details, the person involved was released despite the fact that he was carrying a weapon and was denounced by the victim.

On the institution’s side, the uniformed officers filed a complaint for threats against the citizen, but he filed a complaint for alleged assault during his apprehension. At the moment, investigations are being carried out.

