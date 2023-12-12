Home » Police propose a new training center costing 7.5 million, and then something suddenly falls on the cameraman’s head
Police propose a new training center costing 7.5 million, and then something suddenly falls on the cameraman’s head

A new training center for the police was presented in Jumet, Hainaut, on Tuesday, but during the unveiling of the new building the cameraman from RTL Info got something on his head.

In Jumet, in the province of Hainaut, the new training center of the federal police was presented on Tuesday in the presence of the competent State Secretary Mathieu Michel and Mayor of Charleroi Paul Magnette. The new building should provide police officers with new training opportunities, especially in the field of violence management.

7.5 million euros were invested in the two buildings. There is a sports hall with a climbing wall, a fitness room with a dojo and a room in which various training scenarios can be depicted.

It is striking that something went wrong during the performance. A cameraman from RTL suddenly got something on his head. “An engine kept running and belts came loose,” State Secretary Michel explains. “This is an unfortunate situation that could have happened at any time. For us it is important to sort out the last little details like this.”

The cameraman was surprised by the incident and reportedly had shoulder and headache pain. He received the necessary care and was said to be “okay”.

