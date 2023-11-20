Home » Police Respond to Stabbing Near Bassett Place Shopping Center in El Paso
The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) responded to a report of a stabbing near the Bassett Place shopping center on Sunday afternoon, November 19. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, according to police.

Several onlookers reported seeing a police presence in the area of the mall near Ross. Police did not confirm the exact location of the incident, but said they believed it occurred on the road near the shopping center.

It is unclear at this time what led to the stabbing or if any suspects have been apprehended. The EPPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

Shoppers and onlookers in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

As more information becomes available, the EPPD will provide updates on the situation.

