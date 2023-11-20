Home » Tracking the Earthquakes: November 19 Report from Puerto Rico Seismic Network
Tracking the Earthquakes: November 19 Report from Puerto Rico Seismic Network

Today, November 19, the Puerto Rico Seismic Network (RSPR) has reported multiple earthquakes in the territory. The RSPR, which is responsible for monitoring seismic activity on the island, has documented the epicenter, time, and magnitude of the earthquakes on its official website. The data collected by RSPR is used by federal agencies such as USGS, FEMA, and NOAA to issue tsunami warnings and update seismic hazard maps. Millions of users have taken to various platforms and social networks to stay updated on the tremors experienced in Puerto Rico today. The RSPR, which is part of the Geology Department of the Mayagüez Campus of the University of Puerto Rico, plays a crucial role in providing information about seismic activity in the region.

