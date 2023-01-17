The Colombian Police announced this Monday that it has seized the largest arsenal of weapons in recent years in the department of Nariño, in the south of the country.

The director of the National Police, General Henry Sanabria, specified that 33 rifles were seized, an M-60 7.62 mm machine gun, 185 magazines, three pistols, seven weapons known as ‘tatucos’, a detonating cord, two grenades and more. of 30,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as two satellite telephones, among other items.

According to Sanabria, the seized weapons would have belonged to the Western Coordinating Command of the Farc dissidents. Likewise, he added that part of the seized weapons are manufactured by the country’s Military Industry (Indumil), since they were stolen from the National Police and military forces on different occasions over several years.

The officer reported that the confiscation was transported in two vehicles on the Pan-American Highway, the main highway in the southwest of the country. As he explained, the Police located the cars that “were badly parked” on the road, and “since they could not find the drivers,” they carried out “a search” in which, apart from what was mentioned, they found pixelated uniforms, motorcycle vests, type of harness and a bracelet with the logo of the Western Command of the ‘Jaime Martínez’ front, dissident of the FARC. with RT

