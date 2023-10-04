Police succeed in beating young highway robbers again

The Bremen police have once again managed to strike against young robbers in the city center. After several robberies occurred in the city center in the past three days, police forces arrested three young muggers.

On Monday, a 68-year-old was walking with his aunt in the old town at around 4:25 p.m. when a 23-year-old tore the chain from his neck from behind and then fled. A 27-year-old police officer, who was traveling privately, became aware of this situation and gave chase. Together with courageous passers-by, the emergency services were able to catch the robber near the crime scene. There was an arrest warrant against the man.

On Tuesday around 3:15 p.m., a 20-year-old was walking along Contrescarpe when he was initially approached by an 18-year-old. He put his arm around him and distracted him. He stole headphones and cash. The 20-year-old man fought back and a scuffle ensued in which the attacker tried to spray him with pepper spray. The young man was able to avoid it, got his headphones back, took a photo of the attacker and then alerted the police. The robber was recognized by the emergency services through the recordings and was found nearby a short time later. The 18-year-old turned out to be in Germany without permission. The police opened an investigation against him for theft and illegal residence.

On Wednesday night, a 50-year-old was waiting for her bus at the main train station around 1:20 a.m. A 21-year-old came up to her and tore her fanny pack off her body and fled. With the help of attentive witnesses, the emergency services were able to locate the man nearby. The 21-year-old is known to the police as an intensive offender and has appeared on several occasions with similar crimes. The police filed a complaint against him for aggravated robbery.

