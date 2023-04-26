Political coalition of the Congress of the Republic is “finished”, Gustavo Petro

This was mentioned by the president of the Colombians, Gustavo Petro Urrego, who has assured in the last hours that the political coalition of the Congress of the Republic has ended.

By: Angelica Andrade

Apparently, after the alleged refusal in the process of supporting the presentation and voting of the health reform, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro Urrego, announced that he will draw up the route plan of his government, since he did not the call of the community was answered at the polls, a situation that, apparently, is causing a political upheaval.

Given what happened during the night of this Tuesday, April 25, President Petro Urrego requested the resignation of all his ministers and reported on the “end of the government coalition with the traditional political parties.”

“The political coalition agreed as a majority has ended today by decision of some party presidents. Some of which threaten the majority of their own bench. The political decisions taken today demonstrate: 1. The invitation to a social pact for change has been rejected. Those who have enriched themselves with the use of public money have not realized that society demands its rights and that this implies dialogue and pact. Despite the majority vote at the polls calling for a change in Colombia, they are trying to close it with threats and sectarianism. 3. Such a situation leads us to a rethinking of the government”, President Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego published last night in a Twitter thread.

Said declaration is the first intervention of the President of the Republic, after requesting the resignation of all his ministers, a situation that occurred after the positive result in the presentation of the Health reform with a limited margin of 10 votes in favor, in relation to the eight against.