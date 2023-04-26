Sudanese Army: Our forces are at their best, and victory is near

Sudani Net:

The armed forces in Sudan said, on Tuesday, that the leadership and personnel of the army are in their best moral and combat conditions, and have completed their readiness to continue performing their sacred national duty to defeat the remnants of the rebels.

The army stated in a press circular that the fruits of that steadfastness will be reaped soon, a clear victory and a safe and stable homeland free from the militia of treachery, treason and sabotage.

The army renewed its call to the members of the rebel militia to continue to distance themselves from this useless holocaust and to report to the nearest military unit to gain the honor of joining the ranks of the armed forces to serve the country instead of immersing themselves in self-serving goals that have nothing to do with the national interest.

