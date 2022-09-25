The first figures of 12: in some centers, such as Ivrea and Rivarolo, the percentage of voters is growing

IVREA. Substantially stable turnout in Canavese: this is what emerges from the first survey (12 noon) for the political elections, scheduled for today.

There was a fear of a collapse in turnout, but in reality, compared to the same hour of the previous consultations, the number of voters has not changed that much.

In many centers of the Canavese it is even growing. In particular a Ivrea it went from 22.45% to 23.51% ea Rivaroloand 18,72 at 19,41.

Stable either Castellamonte (which went from 20.09 to 20.20) either Chivasso (20,19, and 20,10). IN Cuorgnè one of the most significant drops: from 22.93 to 19.75%, a minus sign also a Caluso: -1,3%.

We remind you that you can only vote on Sunday and until 11pm.