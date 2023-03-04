Politicians in Saxony called for equal opportunities and more political participation for women in view of International Women’s Day on March 8th. “Only when women are represented in political decision-making bodies to the same extent as men will the reality of women’s lives be reflected in political action as necessary,” said Saxon Minister for Democracy and Equal Opportunities Katja Meier at a ceremony in the Saxon state parliament on Saturday in Dresden.

In her greeting, Meier focused on the need for equal opportunities for women and men. The Greens politician said that anyone who speaks of democracy should not remain silent on the subject of equality.

Süssmuth calls for a legal quota for women

With regard to the distribution of women and men in parliaments, the former President of the Bundestag Rita Süssmuth called for a legal regulation on parity, i.e. the equal ratio of men and women. “It doesn’t work without legal regulations,” said Süssmuth. She doesn’t know why it should be so difficult. “Without women, the world remains as it is.”

Despite all the progress, it is still necessary for society to encourage women to participate in politics, said the President of the Landtag, Matthias Rößler. Many women are already active as citizens and bear great responsibility in sports clubs, church choirs or parent councils. “You also run companies, parliaments or are at the top of public administrations,” said the CDU politician.

Low proportion of women in the state parliament