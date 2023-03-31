Home News Pope Francis hospitalized with pneumonia
The Jesuit Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who adopted the name Francis when he was elected head of the Catholic Church ten years ago, was admitted this Wednesday, March 29, to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where he will remain.several days” due to a “Respiratory infection“, indicated the Vatican.

The pontiff “He had to undergo medical check-ups on the day because in recent days he had been complaining of breathing difficulties“, explained in a note the director of the press office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni.

The medical checksrevealed a respiratory infection (excluding covid-19), which will require several days of adequate hospital medical treatment“, accurate.

The unexpected hospitalization of the Argentine pontiff unleashed questions about his real state of health.

The audiences for the next few days were canceled and it is unknown if Francisco will be able to celebrate the Mass on Palm Sunday, on April 2, and the Holy Week ceremonies that he usually leads.

Pope Francis is moved by the numerous messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer“, stressed the Vatican.

The Italian episcopal conference was among the first to send him a “speedy recovery” message while inviting people to pray for the pontiff’s health.

Sources from the Roman medical center reported that the pontiff arrived by ambulance after presenting heart or breathing problems and that he underwent a CT scan.

