Pope Francis suspended his audience schedule because he suffers from a “feverish state”

Pope Francis had to cancel his scheduled schedule for today due to having a fever, the Vatican press office confirmed.

“Due to a feverish state, the pope did not have audiences this morning,” said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, without giving further details.

This morning the traditional agenda of Pope Francis was not sent to the media and it was only later learned that they had been suspended.

On Thursday afternoon, the Pope had attended in good shape an act of the Scholas Foundation with Latin American mayors and other personalities.

Francisco was admitted at the end of March to the Gemelli hospital in Rome for “acute pneumonia”, as he explained during the return flight from his trip to Hungary.

“What I have had is that I felt bad after the audience, I did not want to eat and I went to sleep, but I did not lose consciousness, I just had a high fever,” the Pope explained when asked about the reasons for his three-year hospitalization. days at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

And he added: “But the body has reacted well to the treatment,” Francisco added to the journalists on the plane, who left hospital after three days and continued with his busy schedule, even during Holy Week.

During his admission to the hospital, the Vatican explained that Francisco suffered from infectious-based bronchitis, for which he was given an intravenous infusion of antibiotics and from the first day he was hospitalized his health confirmed an “improvement”.

That was the second time that Francisco was admitted to the Gemelli. The first took place on July 4, 2021, when he underwent colon surgery and was hospitalized for ten days.

Since then, the Pope has also suffered from a problem in his right knee that forces him to walk with a cane or a wheelchair and has assured on several occasions that he does not want to undergo surgery.

(With information from EFE)

