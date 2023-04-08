news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VATICAN CITY, APRIL 08 – Sometimes man feels “impotent” and “paralysed” in the face of evil, wars, corruption. And instead Easter pushes us “to move forward” because Christ with his resurrection changed history.



Then “remember and walk”: this is the Pope’s invitation on Easter night. He remembers “first love”, “your Galilee”, or the moment in which you met God. And he walks to go forward and not stand still and without hope.



The Pope arrived this evening in the Vatican basilica, where eight thousand faithful are present, in a wheelchair. His voice sounded tired at times. On the other hand, this is a particularly demanding week for him, with the various celebrations of the Easter triduum, a commitment he has carried forward despite his recent hospitalization in the Gemelli hospital due to a respiratory infection, with the exception of last night’s Via Crucis which he had to give up due to the cold.



At times “we have felt helpless and discouraged in the face of the power of evil, the conflicts that tear relationships apart, the logic of calculation and indifference that seem to govern society, the cancer of corruption, there is so much, the spread of ‘injustice, to the icy winds of war”, the Pope said in his homily, underlining that instead, as happened with the women who announced the resurrection of Christ, “the Easter of the Lord pushes us to go forward, to get out of the sense of defeat , to roll away the stone from the tombs in which we often confine our hope, to look to the future with confidence, because Christ has risen and changed the direction of history”. (HANDLE).

