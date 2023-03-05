Home News Popular Congress: Freedom and Change does not want elections
News

Popular Congress: Freedom and Change does not want elections

by admin
Popular Congress: Freedom and Change does not want elections

Sudani Net:

The leader of the Popular Congress Party, Abu Bakr Abdel Razeq, attributed the reasons for their joining the framework agreement and their acceptance of joining the transitional forces in order to develop perceptions for the transitional period.

Abdel Razek revealed, according to the political movement newspaper, that the main goal of the party in joining the forces of freedom and change, the Central Council, within the forces supporting the framework agreement, is in order to determine the deadlines and times for the upcoming elections.

He believed that the forces of freedom and change do not want to hold elections.

Pointing out that the Central Council is obliged to us. “If they could eliminate us, they would,” he added.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Chinese media say Canadians Michael and Kovrig have applied for bail pending trial on the grounds of illness | Reuters

You may also like

the Bremen architect Lore Krajewski

Petro attended the funeral of a policeman killed...

Zelenskyj: Punishing the aggressors is no longer a...

[삼정KPMG]④Director Jang-Gyun Cho “Pay attention to M&A in...

Girl died in a fire at her home...

APA – N A C H R I...

Daegu · Gyeongbuk, mostly sunny… 16 to 21...

Scandal for alleged corruption, puts the Petro in...

Interview: Governor Peter Kaiser: “I don’t blame anything...

Data without pathos: Electricity from fossils — China...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy