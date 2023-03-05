Sudani Net:

The leader of the Popular Congress Party, Abu Bakr Abdel Razeq, attributed the reasons for their joining the framework agreement and their acceptance of joining the transitional forces in order to develop perceptions for the transitional period.

Abdel Razek revealed, according to the political movement newspaper, that the main goal of the party in joining the forces of freedom and change, the Central Council, within the forces supporting the framework agreement, is in order to determine the deadlines and times for the upcoming elections.

He believed that the forces of freedom and change do not want to hold elections.

Pointing out that the Central Council is obliged to us. “If they could eliminate us, they would,” he added.

