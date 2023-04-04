Over three thousand tickets sold and 5,000 total attendances at all the events, in five very dense days, with numerous sold-out appointments, 300 guests from Italy and the world, 28 countries represented in the 25 films in national previews and for the three absolute previews: is the budget of the sixteenth edition of Pordenone Docs Fest, the Cinemazero event which once again this year has transformed the city into the “capital of documentary” in Italy, attracting the attention of insiders, the most important national media and the wider public. More and more the festival becomes a national and international point of reference, an opportunity to read reality with different eyes, multiply gazes, dialogue, understand the present, imagine the future and change. All in the welcoming dimension of the city of Pordenone, highly appreciated especially by foreign guests.

«This year, more than ever, we have tried to testify to the strength of the community, of being a Society with a capital S, including, testifying to the need to continue fighting for the role of women, to commit ourselves to civil rights, which for to be such must concern each of us, without exception», was the emotional comment of the curator Riccardo Costantini, in front of the packed and participating hall, for the grand finale on Sunday 2 April. «With our festival we have reaffirmed that cinema, with documentaries in particular, is more alive than ever!».

Il Grand Jury Prize went to the splendid “Moosa Lane” by Anita Mathal Hopland, delivered by the all-female jury composed of Valeria Sarmiento, Costanza Quatriglio and Beatrice Fiorentino. “The Oil Machineby Emma Davie was awarded the Green Documentary Award, for the best film with an ecological theme; While “Steel life” by Manuel Bauer the Critics Awardin collaboration with the Italian Film Festival Association and the Italian National Film Critics Union.

To win it Young Audience Awardvoted by the Cinemazero Young Club and by the sixty accredited film students from all over Italy and abroad, was “Singing on the rooftops” says Eric Ribes Reig; “Myriad” by Michael Grotenhoff and Christian Zipfel won the Premio Virtual Reality and the public rewarded instead “The art of silence“, by Swiss director Maurizius Staerkle Drux.