Dhe English Football Association, the FA, is responding to demands from its players for non-white shorts. The new outfit for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand includes blue shorts with a white jersey, the FA announced on Monday.

There was no reason for this, and the association did not go into the color of the pants in its message. During last year’s European Championships, the “Lionesses” had asked for trousers of a different color in order to avoid awkward situations during periods. The jersey and trousers of the new alternative outfit are kept in a lighter blue.

“Dark shorts for all teams”

White shorts are “impractical at a certain time of the month,” star player Beth Mead reported last summer. Nike Football design director Lee Murphy told the Telegraph at the outfit presentation, “We made a conscious decision this time to use dark shorts for all teams, even though there was some overlap in the outfits.”

The new combination will be shown for the first time on Thursday at the “Finalissima” against Brazil, the duel between European and South American champions. The kit design is inspired by London’s Wembley Stadium, the FA said.

The chalk-white home shirt stands for the facade in the same color from 1923, the blue away shirt – previously it was red – is reminiscent of the Art Deco movement with its patterns, which is also reflected in the original Wembley Stadium. The home ground of the England national team was inaugurated 100 years ago.