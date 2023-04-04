Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 4°C in Negotin, and maximum from 2°C in the west of Serbia to 7°C in Negotin. Rain, sleet and snow in the evening.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

In Serbia at night between Monday and Tuesday heavy rain in the southern, central and eastern regionsa on the mountainssnow. Sleet and snow are also possible lower regions of western and central Serbia. On Tuesday, significantly colder with sleet and snow in the lower regions, except in the east of Serbia. A snow cover will form in the lower areas: from 5 cm in the north to 20 cm in the west of Serbia. Moderate to strong north and northwest wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 4°C in Negotin, and maximum from 2°C in the west of Serbia to 7°C in Negotin. Rain, sleet and snow in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 0°C to 4°C.

Significantly in Belgrade colder with sleet and snow with the formation of a snow cover of 5 to 10 cm on the grass and on the roofs, but the snow will melt on the road. Moderate north and northwest wind. Pressure around normal. Minimal temperature 0°C, and maximum up to 3°C. Rain, sleet and snow in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 2°C. Even colder in Nis with rain and possible sleet and snow. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 1°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 4°C. Rain, sleet and snow in the evening.

Much colder in the Užice region with sleet and snow and in lower areas with the formation of a snow cover of 10 to 20 cm. Moderate north and northwest wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 1°C, and maximum from 2°C to 3°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, cold with snow and up to -2°C at 1000 m above sea level. Even colder in Novi Sad with rain, sleet and snow. Moderate to strong north and northwest wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature 0°C, maximum up to 4°C. Sleet and snow in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 2°C.

In Subotica even colder with rain, sleet and snow. Moderate to strong north and northwest wind. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature 0°C, maximum up to 5°C. Sleet and snow in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 2°C.

The weather for the next days

On Wednesday, very cold for this time of year and cloudy with rain, sleet and snow in lower areas as well. Only in the north of Vojvodina is it dry. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Pressure slightly above normal. Minimum morning temperature od -1°C do 2°C, and the maximum from 2°C in the west of Serbia to 7°C in the north of Vojvodina. In the evening, precipitation weakens and moves to the east. Temperature at 10 pm from 0°C to 4°C. A slightly higher temperature on Thursday, but still significantly colder than average. During the day, mostly cloudy with some rain and sleet. In the south of Serbia, dry with short sunny intervals.

(WORLD)