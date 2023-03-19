news-txt”>

The Portovesme srl dispute restarts from Rome, in southern Sardinia where 1,450 direct and indirect workers are at risk, due to high energy costs. But on the same day as the announcement of the new protests, the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy convenes a new meeting regarding the dispute in the capital. The appointment is for Friday 24 March, at 10 in via Molise, in presence but remote mode will also be possible. The meeting will be chaired by Mimit undersecretary Fausta Bergamotto and the trade unions, the Sardinia Region, the company and Confindustria have been invited.

“More than ten days have passed since the workers left their occupation on the Portovesme chimney but no solutions to the problem are still in sight. The Government has announced the start of a series of discussions which have not yet involved the social partners, and did not proceed with what should have been the second phase of the dispute. At this point, in the face of this silence, all that remains is to restart the mobilization “, the confederal secretaries of CGIL, CISL and UIL del Sulcis announce in a note , Franco Bardi, Salvatore Vincis and Andrea Lai, and those of the category of Filctem Cgil Emanuele Madeddu, Femca Cisl Vincenzo Lai and Uiltec Uil/Pierluigi Loi, and the Rsu, regarding the next few days, with the union coordination operating in the factory, the initiatives to be put in place will be decided, “but it seems obvious that we will be in Rome, at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy “where we will ask for answers in person. Time is ticking and answers have not yet arrived, while the redundancy fund, as well as the shutdown of the plants have started – they observe – The time has come for everyone to assume their responsibilities and honor the commitments undertaken”.